Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 26, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Write “clean”, well-designed code
  • Produce detailed specifications
  • Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Follow industry best practices
  • Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
  • Permanent and on-site role.

Requirements

  • 5+ years experience
  • BSc Computer Science or any related qualification
  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • React
  • VueJS

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate PHP Developer
