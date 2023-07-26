Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Follow industry best practices
- Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
- Permanent and on-site role.
Requirements
- 5+ years experience
- BSc Computer Science or any related qualification
- PHP
- Laravel
- React
- VueJS
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];.
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
