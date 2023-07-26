IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

KEY PERFORMANCE AREARS
- Day-to-day management of the Fund’s activities, reporting to the Head of Division Fund and coordinating all the company’s Fund’s operations
- Managing and overseeing the work of the company’s Fund technical and operations team, including the Project Coordinators.
- Prepare and manage the subsidy budget and the review of service provider business cases for approval at various level and or committees.
- Participate in the preparation of budgets, manage the activities required for planning and execution of the projects for the financial year.
- Monitoring performance of grant recipients, generating learning for industry on best approaches to delivering residential broadband to low-income communities
- Manage the effective execution of the Fund’s operations from receiving applications, selecting successful applications.
- Set up the overall project governance and creating realistic project goals and deliver timelines.
- Develop a project work plan, drive consensus among the project teams.
- Manage multiple and simultaneous inter dependencies end-to-end (Proposal to Steady state operations), aggressively tracking project timelines, costs and scope and quality.
- Discuss, understand and making decisions regarding a wide array of complex items, in consultation with the responsible team members/ stakeholders.
- Highlighting project critical paths and major risks, proactively identifying, and addressing project challenges and resolving project conflicts.
- Applying industry best practices in managing the project activities.
- Conduct project status meetings, leading and motivating other team members and day-to-day client interaction.
- Evaluating work activities to ensure that they will meet overall project goals and objectives.
- Ensure strict adherence to the company regulations and Access Fund Terms of Reference within company
- Capital Programme Management policies, governance, processes, and procedures.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Grade 12 matric
- National Diploma or related in Electrical Eng qualification (LC).
- Post Grad qualification in Project Management or related.
- PMP Certification
- 5 years’ experience in a Project Management environment, with in depth knowledge of Project Management methodologies (PMBOK).
- 8 years’ technical experience, with 5 years of those in the Telecommunication industry ?
- Strong experience of fibre and radio network deployment.
- Microsoft suite, strong in MS Projects, PowerPoint, and Excel.
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute