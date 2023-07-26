IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Jul 26, 2023

KEY PERFORMANCE AREARS

  • Day-to-day management of the Fund’s activities, reporting to the Head of Division Fund and coordinating all the company’s Fund’s operations
  • Managing and overseeing the work of the company’s Fund technical and operations team, including the Project Coordinators.
  • Prepare and manage the subsidy budget and the review of service provider business cases for approval at various level and or committees.
  • Participate in the preparation of budgets, manage the activities required for planning and execution of the projects for the financial year.
  • Monitoring performance of grant recipients, generating learning for industry on best approaches to delivering residential broadband to low-income communities
  • Manage the effective execution of the Fund’s operations from receiving applications, selecting successful applications.
  • Set up the overall project governance and creating realistic project goals and deliver timelines.
  • Develop a project work plan, drive consensus among the project teams.
  • Manage multiple and simultaneous inter dependencies end-to-end (Proposal to Steady state operations), aggressively tracking project timelines, costs and scope and quality.
  • Discuss, understand and making decisions regarding a wide array of complex items, in consultation with the responsible team members/ stakeholders.
  • Highlighting project critical paths and major risks, proactively identifying, and addressing project challenges and resolving project conflicts.
  • Applying industry best practices in managing the project activities.
  • Conduct project status meetings, leading and motivating other team members and day-to-day client interaction.
  • Evaluating work activities to ensure that they will meet overall project goals and objectives.
  • Ensure strict adherence to the company regulations and Access Fund Terms of Reference within company
  • Capital Programme Management policies, governance, processes, and procedures.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Grade 12 matric
  • National Diploma or related in Electrical Eng qualification (LC).
  • Post Grad qualification in Project Management or related.
  • PMP Certification
  • 5 years’ experience in a Project Management environment, with in depth knowledge of Project Management methodologies (PMBOK).
  • 8 years’ technical experience, with 5 years of those in the Telecommunication industry ?
  • Strong experience of fibre and radio network deployment.
  • Microsoft suite, strong in MS Projects, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Desired Skills:

  • PMP
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Project Management Institute

