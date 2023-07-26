IT Support Technician

As an IT Support Technician, you will be responsible for providing technical assistance and support to our internal users, ensuring their computer systems and applications are functioning effectively and efficiently. You will play a critical role in troubleshooting hardware and software issues, resolving technical problems, and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software issues for end-users.

respond to service requests in a timely manner. Install, configure, and troubleshoot computer hardware, software, networks, printers, and other IT equipment.

Log and track support requests using connect (Zendesk)

Escalate issues to the IT Support Team Leader and infrastructure teams as necessary.

Assist in maintaining accurate and up-to-date documentation of hardware and software assets.

Provide training and support to end-users on various hardware and software applications. Guide users on best practices, troubleshoot user-related issues, and offer advice on maximizing system efficiency.

Assist in preparing and installing equipment and software for new employees.

Customer Service: Deliver exceptional customer service by listening to clients’ concerns, addressing their needs, and ensuring a positive experience.

Perform all duties with strict adherence to PCI DSS, GDPR and POPI standards.

Ensure that the asset register is kept up to date and perform required inventory duties.

Perform other related duties as assigned by the IT Support team leader and IT Manager.

Requirements:

Required: 3+ years’ experience in IT support, Desktop support or a similar role.

3-year IT Diploma OR CompTIA A+ and N+ certified OR MCSE certified

Networking knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, HTTP, HTTPS

Strong knowledge of computer hardware, operating systems, software applications, and network infrastructure

Experience with Microsoft Windows desktop operating systems and desktop software installation, troubleshooting, support & maintenance

Excellent technical knowledge of common desktop and network operating systems and hardware

Highly organized and self-disciplined

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to quickly identify and resolve technical issues.

Excellent communication skills (written & verbal)

Ability to work well under pressure and prioritize tasks effectively.

Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask.

Must be able to work after hours on request or on a rotational basis.

Carry out any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned by the company from time to time.

Must have drivers license and own transport.

Working Conditions:

This job operates in a fast-paced professional office environment.

After hours callouts may be required from time to time

May be required to work standby

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

IT Support

Networking

