Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour
A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business requires a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.
As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars
If you think this job is what you are looking for please be in touch.
Requirements:
- Specific Technical / Functional skills Experience with the following technologies:
- Java EE / Java
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.
Advantageous:
- JSF
- Angular
- AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
- Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Apache
- HTML5, CSS3
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
Reference Number for this position is GZ54536 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R650 to R750 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on
[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- AWS
- ECS
- HTLM
- Concurrency
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree