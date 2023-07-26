Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

Jul 26, 2023

Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business requires a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars

Requirements:

  • Specific Technical / Functional skills Experience with the following technologies:
  • Java EE / Java
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.

Advantageous:

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
  • Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Apache
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ54536 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R650 to R750 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on

