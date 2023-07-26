JavaScript Software Developer Semi Remote R750 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria West

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing car manufacturer has an exciting position available for an JavaScript Software Developer with Web experience to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.

The applicant has the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and has a strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Are you up for a challenge, eager to join the fast growing and innovative team? Then DO NOT miss out on this life changing opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!!

Specific Technical / Functional skills

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (ExpressJS, Apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

OpenShift

Kubernetes

AWS

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Nexus

Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Reference Number for this position is GZ54408 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn offering a rate negotiable between R600 and R750 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on

[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

AWS

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position