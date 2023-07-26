JavaScript Software Developer with Cloud – Semi Remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Awesome opportunity to join a team of like-minded Software Developers is available! They work on the latest technologies, getting their hands dirty and building high quality systems and projects. Keep ahead of the game through collaborative innovation and knowledge sharing, in a broad and wide-ranged technology environment.

If you are interested in potentially travelling internationally to work with fellow rock stars this is for you, Apply Now!!!!

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Nodejs (ExpressJS, falsify, tsoa)

REDIS (no Sql)

ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

CSS 3

Bootstrap

HTML 5

Docker

Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, SonarCube

Rest API / OpenAPI / Swagger

Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial

Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

Reference Number for this position is GZ54534 which is a Long-Term Contract position working Remotely and in the office, offering a contract rate of between R550 and R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

CCS3

HTLM

Java

ANGULAR

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

