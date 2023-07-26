Junior C# Developer – Remote – R400k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest way of future payments.

You would need to have experience in developing web applications with a good understanding of how the web works and have proven experience in high-scale applications and a good understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.

An experience in unit testing and a good understanding of the DevOps principles together with experience in AWS and Azure is a huge plus.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 3+ years’ experience

C#

Angular

Hibernate

.Net

SQL

TDD

SOLID

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is FM51764 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R400k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

