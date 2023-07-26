Junior Full Stack Developer – Centurion – R350 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the top companies in the automotive industry and working with the latest tech stack.
You would need to be a passionate coder and have experience in Frontend Development. You would also need to have at least 2 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies. You will be working closely with rock-solid cloud engineers.
You also need to have excellent communication skills and have a team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
Is this you? Apply now!
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification required IT degree or diploma
- 2 years’ experience in C#
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- 1-2 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- JavaScript
- Angular
- GIT
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- C#
- SCRUM
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree