Konica Minolta celebrates 150 years

Konica Minolta is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, having started out as one of the first photographic materials companies in Japan in 1873.

The company’s history includes a 67-year presence in South Africa.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, highlights the organisation’s ability to adapt and transform as being key to its longevity and ongoing success. “No brand can survive for 150 years without being able to adapt to dynamic societal trends and the ever-shifting landscape. Konica Minolta’s willingness and ability to constantly evolve has been pivotal to its sustained success and its proven ability to grow beyond global constraints.”

He adds that, over the past 150 years, the office technology landscape has witnessed a number of advancements, from the invention of the first photocopier in the early 20th century to the introduction of digital printing in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In the modern world, where information management and IT security are of paramount importance, businesses face numerous unique challenges, from the exponential growth of data volumes and unstructured information stored in various places, to significant administration and security concerns,” Pillay says. “Konica Minolta understands these challenges and, in response, has steadily expanded its offering from traditional print solutions to a comprehensive suite of Managed Content Services (MCS) to optimise information-relevant processes.”

Konica Minolta also strives to be a good corporate citizen, making a positive impact on society and the environment. It contributes to carbon neutral status, sustainable tree planting initiatives, environmental education, recycling, and wildlife conservation.

Pillay emphasises that, while some may view 150 years as a long journey, for Konica Minolta South Africa, this is just the beginning. “We are honoured to celebrate this significant milestone with our committed employees, customers, partners and shareholders, whose unwavering support over the years has propelled our company and enabled it to achieve so many accolades. We remain focused on our mission to keep pushing the boundaries and bringing the benefits of cutting-edge imaging and digital innovation to people, businesses and the planet,” he says.