Kubernetes DevOps Engineer Semi Rotation -R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria North

Are you a profound and energetic with expert level CI/CD experience? A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a DevOps Engineer with Kubernetes experience to join an existing team of energetic developers developing Conversational AI Bots on their various topics.
In this position, you will take a lead role in configuring and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using ArgoCD, GitHub, GitOps, and planning future scalability for global rollouts.
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker, containerd
- Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus)
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub, gitops, Azure DevOps
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Advantage: Helm, TerraGrunt – Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- ArgoCD
- Kubernetes config maps
- Secrets Management (sops, Azure KeyVault)
- Experience with securing cloud bases systems
- Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
- Experience with: GIT
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
- Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
- Experience with Databases SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
Reference Number for this position is GZ54407 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home office offering a rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
