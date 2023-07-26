Kubernetes DevOps Engineer Semi Rotation -R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria North

Jul 26, 2023

Are you a profound and energetic with expert level CI/CD experience? A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a DevOps Engineer with Kubernetes experience to join an existing team of energetic developers developing Conversational AI Bots on their various topics.

In this position, you will take a lead role in configuring and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using ArgoCD, GitHub, GitOps, and planning future scalability for global rollouts.

Technical knowledge – Required:

  • Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker, containerd
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus)
  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub, gitops, Azure DevOps
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
  • Advantage: Helm, TerraGrunt – Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • ArgoCD
  • Kubernetes config maps
  • Secrets Management (sops, Azure KeyVault)
  • Experience with securing cloud bases systems
  • Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
  • Experience with: GIT
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
  • Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
  • Experience with Databases SQL and NoSQL
  • Experience with Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST

Reference Number for this position is GZ54407 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home office offering a rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

