The MIS Administrator will be responsible for information systems to ensure that the combination of human and computer based resources results in the collection, storage, retrieval, communication and use of data for the purpose of efficient management of operations and for business planning.
Key Performance Areas:
- Create daily, weekly, monthly Reports
- Manage MIS databases
- Check correctness of the output
- Create simple and complex database queries, data extracts and spreadsheets to answer ad-hoc end-user enquiries
- Ensure frequency of reports which must be in line with agreed service delivery standards
- Obtain and clarify user requirements for new reports / queries
- Distribute reports to users
- Suggest improvements concerning MIS
- Anticipate needs, write accurate and detailed reports
- Maintain Data Accuracy and Integrity during input, processing, output and storage
- Liaise with management for change requirements
- Business Intelligence, MIS and Data Analytics for the Company
- Research required information using available resources
- Ensure data security is maintained at all times
- Identify problems and escalate priority issues
- Any adhoc tasks that need to be carried out
- Prepared to work extra hours or if requested over a weekend.
- Able to communicate accurately and clearly to all members of staff
Must be fluent in French and English
Desired Skills:
- Advance Excel
- Attention to detail
- Team Player
- Ability to MultiSkill
- Report Writing
- Analytical
- Able to design reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus
- Medical aid Contribution