MIS Administrator – Gauteng Woodmead

The MIS Administrator will be responsible for information systems to ensure that the combination of human and computer based resources results in the collection, storage, retrieval, communication and use of data for the purpose of efficient management of operations and for business planning.

Key Performance Areas:

Create daily, weekly, monthly Reports

Manage MIS databases

Check correctness of the output

Create simple and complex database queries, data extracts and spreadsheets to answer ad-hoc end-user enquiries

Ensure frequency of reports which must be in line with agreed service delivery standards

Obtain and clarify user requirements for new reports / queries

Distribute reports to users

Suggest improvements concerning MIS

Anticipate needs, write accurate and detailed reports

Maintain Data Accuracy and Integrity during input, processing, output and storage

Liaise with management for change requirements

Business Intelligence, MIS and Data Analytics for the Company

Research required information using available resources

Ensure data security is maintained at all times

Identify problems and escalate priority issues

Any adhoc tasks that need to be carried out

Prepared to work extra hours or if requested over a weekend.

Able to communicate accurately and clearly to all members of staff

Must be fluent in French and English

Desired Skills:

Advance Excel

Attention to detail

Team Player

Ability to MultiSkill

Report Writing

Analytical

Able to design reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Medical aid Contribution

