NEOM McLaren Formula E partners with Trend Micro

Trend Micro has been named an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

“I’m excited to welcome Trend Micro to our team,” says Ian James, MD of McLaren Electric Racing and Team Principal of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. “As we travel around the world, cybersecurity is critically important to us. With Trend Micro we will explore ways to collaborate and keep our operations safe. We are two brands with great synergy, and I’m looking forward to our years of partnership.”

Dhanya Thakkar, senior vice-president: global marketing and sales at Trend, comments: “Innovation, speed and sustainability are at the core of this Formula E team and Trend Micro. The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is a perfect match for many reasons including the races being held in the world’s most iconic cities and passionate global fan base.

“Our organisations have common philosophies and together we plan to accelerate innovation in the industry, accelerate the resilience against cyberthreats and accelerate you.”

The partnership with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team opens the door for further collaboration in the future. Trend has innovation initiatives specifically for the security of electronic vehicles as well as vulnerability detection in vehicles of the future. These underscore Trend’s dedication to securing the future of automotive technology not just for customers and racing but for all of society

The multi-year partnership will begin at the 2023 London E-Prix and continue for multiple years. Trend Micro’s logo appears on the rear wing and halo of both NEOM McLaren Formula E cars.