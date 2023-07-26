.Net Full Stack Developer – REMOTE – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Would you like to work for one of the best Software Engineering companies in Johannesburg? See if you meet the requirements and apply!

You would need to have a background of using Azure and have experience managing Azure App Services and DevOps pipelines. You would also need to have a minimum of 3 years working experience and have a BSc degree or similar.

This team has a fantastic social culture they are solid Devs and technical thinkers who exceed expectations. They collaborate while building quality code; they are thinkers and doers. They are all things wonderful and joining them would be a career change for the win BUT you have to come with the same attributes.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in developing using .Net

.Net Full Stack Developer

.Net

C#

Azure

Reference Number for this position is FM54446 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

.Net Full Stack Developer

C#

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position