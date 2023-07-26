NEW WORK IN: Intermediate Software Engineer (FULL STACK -C# /REACT) – Sommerset West (IN OFFICE) R650k at e – Merge IT Recruitment

This Cape Town based iPaaS technical hub is where it’s at! They are working with industry leaders to integrate their SaaS Applications, overcome data silos and automate time consuming, repetitive processes to increase productivity and profitability.

As a Software Engineer, you’ll be responsible for working on an integration platform across the .NET 6/7 backend as well as web app front-end (TypeScript, React). This top-notch team, collaborate and knowledge share on a day-to-day. They are output based with a love for code while also partaking in social activities in and around the Cape.

This is what you need to land the job:

You have a solid track record of 4-5 years deep engineering experience and proven ability to debug complex code.

You have deep SQL database or relational database skills

The foundation of your tech stack includes C#, .NET 6/7, T-SQL, XSLT, LINQ, GitHub integration to enable our customers to manage their workflows like code

When it comes to cloud, you are comfortable with Azure service integration including Key Vault and Storage, and deploying pipelines under Azure DevOps

On the front end you are highly skilled in React and TypeScript

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related field

The right dev for the job has the ability to apply logic to code, deep problem solving and can grasp new concepts with ease.

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position-based Cape Town, Sommerset West, offering a salary of R650k with a [URL Removed] p/m Fibre perk. E-mail Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed], at www. e-merge. co. za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

GitHub

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position