Postilion Application Specialist

Seeking all POSTILION APPLICATION SPECIALIST’S.

Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has a POSTILION APPLICATION SPECIALIST Position Available.

If you are looking for growth and becoming an asset this is an amazing opportunity.

NB : Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

Qualifications:

B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)Matric or equivalent qualification

Responsibilities for the role:

Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and

directly to back-end systems.

Card production.

Generation of daily reports to finance.

Hardware integration.

Production stability.

Software testing.

Certification with VISA, Mastercard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.

The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group. The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements. The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours emergency

support for a week a month is required.

If you eager to be part of an ever-developing team, smack that Apply Button and let’s get the ball rolling.

Desired Skills:

Banking

E – Commerce

C#

F#

Java Delphi

Python

coding

Learn more/Apply for this position