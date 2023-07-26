Python Software Engineer – Remote – R750 Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s largest leading online retailer is looking for a highly talented Python Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. Their mission is to be the most customer-centric online shopping destination in Africa, and they are dedicated to improving customer experience.
You will be required to design and build solutions to assist their business users, you will also be responsible for architect and design solutions.
If you a smart, creative, hard-working and looking for new opportunities then join this leading ecommerce retailer that offers products across diverse categories. APPLY NOW
Experience:
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in a software development
- Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP
- MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached
- Docker, Kubernetes, Chef a plus
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3 a plus
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
Qualification:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
Reference Number for this position is GZ54548 which is a permanent Remote position offering up to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- JavaScript
- React
- jQuery
- PHP
- MySQL
- Kafka
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma