Python Software Engineer – Remote – R750 Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s largest leading online retailer is looking for a highly talented Python Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. Their mission is to be the most customer-centric online shopping destination in Africa, and they are dedicated to improving customer experience.

You will be required to design and build solutions to assist their business users, you will also be responsible for architect and design solutions.

If you a smart, creative, hard-working and looking for new opportunities then join this leading ecommerce retailer that offers products across diverse categories. APPLY NOW

Experience:

3 to 5 years’ experience in a software development

Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef a plus

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3 a plus

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Qualification:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

Reference Number for this position is GZ54548 which is a permanent Remote position offering up to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

