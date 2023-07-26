We have an exciting role available with a client of ours based in Century City .
SAP Business Analyst that has specifically FI and HR (HCM) module experience.
K 5 Level
12 month contract
Strong Business analysis experience
Project Management
FI and HR
Engaging in business Unit users on SAP issues and requests
Define Document Requirements
Initiate , Manage and oversee projects
Desired Skills:
- Sap Hr
- sapfi
- SAP
- Business Analysis
- SAP FI
- SAP FICO
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years