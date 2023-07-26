SAP Business Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Jul 26, 2023

We have an exciting role available with a client of ours based in Century City .

SAP Business Analyst that has specifically FI and HR (HCM) module experience.

K 5 Level

12 month contract

Strong Business analysis experience
Project Management
FI and HR
Engaging in business Unit users on SAP issues and requests
Define Document Requirements
Initiate , Manage and oversee projects

Desired Skills:

  • Sap Hr
  • sapfi
  • SAP
  • Business Analysis
  • SAP FI
  • SAP FICO

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

