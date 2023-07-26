SAP Data Analyst

If you have always aspired to work within the final environment then now would be your opportunity to cash in !!

If you have the below requirements, Apply Now !!

Requirements:

Experience in mapping software

Experience with SAP HCM is required.

Experience with HR is required

Required to be able to work independently and perform critical thinking at all times.

Working knowledge of SAP as an application development platform and HCM system.

Participates in the data modeling process.

Required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between the source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB)

Banking Experience Preferable

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics, or related field required

Experience with SAP HCM and HR.

Desired Skills:

SAP HCM

HR

HCM System

LOB

EDS

