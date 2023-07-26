Scrum Master

Jul 26, 2023

Seeking for all SCRUM MASTER’S.

Our client a leader in the Financial Industry has a SCRUM MASTER Position Available.

Are you seeking growth and to become an asset? This is an amazing opportunity for you to show off your skills.

NB : Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

  • At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,
  • Experience managing IT software development projects.
  • Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).
  • Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.
  • Experience with successful Agile techniques.
  • Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development and QA teams.
  • Experience working within a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications:

  • Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Responsibilities for the role:

  • Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher levels of scrum maturity and flow.
  • Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.
  • Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.
  • Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.
  • Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.
  • Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well.
  • 1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron out team disagreements about process and work styles.
  • Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how best to work with the scrum team.
  • Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools to understand what gets built and at what cadence.
  • Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.

We look forward to placing you with an ever-developing team, Hit that Apply Button and let’s put your skill to work.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • Web Development
  • Software Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position