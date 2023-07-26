Scrum Master

Seeking for all SCRUM MASTER’S.

Our client a leader in the Financial Industry has a SCRUM MASTER Position Available.

Are you seeking growth and to become an asset? This is an amazing opportunity for you to show off your skills.

NB : Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,

Experience managing IT software development projects.

Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.

Experience with successful Agile techniques.

Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development and QA teams.

Experience working within a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications:

Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Responsibilities for the role:

Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher levels of scrum maturity and flow.

Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.

Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.

Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.

Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.

Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well.

1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron out team disagreements about process and work styles.

Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how best to work with the scrum team.

Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools to understand what gets built and at what cadence.

Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.

