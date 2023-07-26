Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Seeking for all SCRUM MASTER’S.
Our client a leader in the Financial Industry has a SCRUM MASTER Position Available.
Are you seeking growth and to become an asset? This is an amazing opportunity for you to show off your skills.
NB : Onsite Position
Some Requirements:
Skills and Experience
- At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,
- Experience managing IT software development projects.
- Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).
- Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.
- Experience with successful Agile techniques.
- Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development and QA teams.
- Experience working within a DevOps environment is ideal.
Qualifications:
- Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Responsibilities for the role:
- Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher levels of scrum maturity and flow.
- Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.
- Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.
- Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.
- Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well.
- 1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron out team disagreements about process and work styles.
- Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how best to work with the scrum team.
- Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools to understand what gets built and at what cadence.
- Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.
We look forward to placing you with an ever-developing team, Hit that Apply Button and let’s put your skill to work.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SDLC
- Agile
- Web Development
- Software Testing