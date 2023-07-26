Senior C# Developer Johannesburg R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the top insurance houses based in Johannesburg is looking for a strong C# Developer to join their growing team.

You will be required to have a minimum of 10 years working experience in C# and be in possession of a BSc Degree or any IT related qualification. You will need to have an extensive understanding of the C# programming languages and work with client servers and web applications.

If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates need to have a minimum of 7 years of experience.

C# .Net

JavaScript

Web Development Frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

Git

Jenkins

JIRA

BitBucket

Reference Number for this position is FM53540 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

Git

Jira

Angular

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

