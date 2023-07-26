Senior C# Developer Johannesburg R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the top insurance houses based in Johannesburg is looking for a strong C# Developer to join their growing team.
You will be required to have a minimum of 10 years working experience in C# and be in possession of a BSc Degree or any IT related qualification. You will need to have an extensive understanding of the C# programming languages and work with client servers and web applications.
If this sounds like you, Apply now!
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates need to have a minimum of 7 years of experience.
- C# .Net
- JavaScript
- Web Development Frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
- Git
- Jenkins
- JIRA
- BitBucket
Reference Number for this position is FM53540 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Git
- Jira
- Angular
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree