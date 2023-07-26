Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Remote – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of company that specialise in writing software that has a network of over 500 000+ members. The business is on the lookout for strong coders in C# to join their growing team remotely.

You will be required to have experience working with redux type data stores using NgRx. You would also need to have experience working with CI/CD piplelines and have experience writing secure codes. You will also need to have experience working with recent versions of .NET Core and be familiar with cloud native.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in C#

C#

.Net Core

Net

Angular

JSON

RESTful API

Git

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Typescript

SQLi

XXS

AWS

GCP

Cloud Native / Microservices

Reference Number for this position is FM54431 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

