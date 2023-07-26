Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Remote – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of company that specialise in writing software that has a network of over 500 000+ members. The business is on the lookout for strong coders in C# to join their growing team remotely.
You will be required to have experience working with redux type data stores using NgRx. You would also need to have experience working with CI/CD piplelines and have experience writing secure codes. You will also need to have experience working with recent versions of .NET Core and be familiar with cloud native.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in C#
- C#
- .Net Core
- Net
- Angular
- JSON
- RESTful API
- Git
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- SQLi
- XXS
- AWS
- GCP
- Cloud Native / Microservices
Reference Number for this position is FM54431 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma