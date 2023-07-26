Senior C# .Net Full-Stack Developer with Angular – Full Remote – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

New work in at an International Fintech who are on the hunt for technically strong C# .Net Developers with a knack for C#, .Net Core + modern Front-End tools.

The business is based in London, United Kingdom and specialises in developing sites, apps, and creative solutions for evolving brands that enable like-minded people to connect, find each other, and explore shared interests.

They are looking for an experienced and passionate technologist, with Full Stack expertise as well as Angular and AWS. You’ll be working on green-fields re-architecture and redesigning products assisting the back-end team in shaping the back end microservices as well as assisting the web front-end team

If you are looking for a relationship with a company instead of simply a job, this may be a great fit. Apply Now!!

Requirements:

C#

.Net Framework

.Net Core

Angular

JSON

RESTful API

Git

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Typescript

SQLi

XXS

AWS / GCP

Microservices

Cloud Native

OOD / OOP Patterns

RxJS

NgRx

CI/CD pipelines

Reference Number for this position is MK54431 which is a Permanent Fully Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

