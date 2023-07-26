Senior Front-End Developer with Vue.js – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Be part of a company with only the best developers in Pretoria and work on cutting-edge projects.

You will be exposed to leading technologies, and you will be part of the end-to-end analytics development so you would ideally be someone who can grasp complex problems easily. You would need to be passionate and be a natural coder familiar with the .Net stack. You will need to have Strong hands-on experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries and a minimum of 10 years’ experience coding using C#.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

Angular

React

Vue

JS Frameworks

HTML5

CSS

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML5

vue

react

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

