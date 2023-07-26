Senior Front-End Developer with Vue.js – Pretoria at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Be part of a company with only the best developers in Pretoria and work on cutting-edge projects.
You will be exposed to leading technologies, and you will be part of the end-to-end analytics development so you would ideally be someone who can grasp complex problems easily. You would need to be passionate and be a natural coder familiar with the .Net stack. You will need to have Strong hands-on experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries and a minimum of 10 years’ experience coding using C#.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.
- Angular
- React
- Vue
- JS Frameworks
- HTML5
- CSS
Reference Number for this position is FM54227 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary that is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree