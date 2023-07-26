Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R780 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A German International manufacturing businesses with offices based in Midrand is on the hunt for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their growing team. You will be joining a team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems.

You will be responsible for planning and monitoring solutions and translating and simplifying requirements.

If you have 8+ years cloud architecture and reporting technology experience, you are motivated and open to learning this opportunity is for you, APPLY TODAY and be part of this winning team

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous in addition to the above:

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Reference Number for this position is GZ54412 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R740 to R800 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Maven

JavaScript

TypeScript

Learn more/Apply for this position