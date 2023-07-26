Senior Java Software Developer – Johannesburg – up to R840k Per Annum at e-Meerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading JSE listed ground breaking mobile technology organization is on the prowl for their next Senior Java Software Developer to join their evolving faction.

They target their services at individuals who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Their great reputation is their license to operate.

Computer Science degree – Completed

5 years’ progressive experience

Java (J2SE not J2EE)

Windows / SQL Server platform

EFT domain knowledge

x knowledge

SDLC

Testing (Manual and Automated)

Expert – level Coding Skills

DevOps

QR code payments for their customers

Absa Lotto

Deposit @Till

Reference Number for this position is MK53506 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R840k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

DevOps

SDLC

Java

x

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Degree

