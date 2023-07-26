Senior React.JS TV Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our International Client is currently looking for a Senior [URL Removed] TV Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

This position is fully remote

Responsibilities

  • Develop ReactJS video streaming apps for Web TV platforms
  • Responsible for the technical design and development of advanced video streaming consumer applications with multiple backend integrations for content discovery, user onboarding, payments, and a variety of user engagement features
  • Deliver Web TV app solutions across the entire app life cycle – prototype to build to test to launch to support
  • Build slick Web UI UX interfaces with a focus on usability features
  • Optimize performance and stability as well as non-functional aspects such as logging
  • Keep up to date on the latest industry trends and TV Device / TV OS / TV SDK updates

Experience

  • 3 or more years of experience in Web TV Development on Samsung Tizen TV and LG webOS (or equivalent Web TV device platforms)
  • 2 or more years’ experience with Shaka player, Bitmovin player or equivalent player with Live / VOD DRM encrypted streams
  • 5+ years of development experience
  • Excellent command of the English language
  • Very good working knowledge on ReactJS
  • An expert on JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AJAX, JSON
  • Experience with developing highly polished consumer-facing websites with smooth interactivity and responsive behavior directly from design assets
  • Published sites that are now online
  • Self-motivation and the ability to manage your own time to get the job done at the high international quality levels we expect
  • An engineering Degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience
  • A solid understanding of browser system fundamentals, application performance optimization, and backend integration
  • Prior experience working within the OTT apps, Media, E-commerce, Telecommunications, or similar large-scale consumer-facing industry

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Web TV development
  • TV Device Platforms
  • Shaka Player
  • Bitmovin Player
  • ReactJS
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Ajax
  • JSON

