Senior React.JS TV Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our International Client is currently looking for a Senior [URL Removed] TV Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
This position is fully remote
IT
Responsibilities
- Develop ReactJS video streaming apps for Web TV platforms
- Responsible for the technical design and development of advanced video streaming consumer applications with multiple backend integrations for content discovery, user onboarding, payments, and a variety of user engagement features
- Deliver Web TV app solutions across the entire app life cycle – prototype to build to test to launch to support
- Build slick Web UI UX interfaces with a focus on usability features
- Optimize performance and stability as well as non-functional aspects such as logging
- Keep up to date on the latest industry trends and TV Device / TV OS / TV SDK updates
Experience
- 3 or more years of experience in Web TV Development on Samsung Tizen TV and LG webOS (or equivalent Web TV device platforms)
- 2 or more years’ experience with Shaka player, Bitmovin player or equivalent player with Live / VOD DRM encrypted streams
- 5+ years of development experience
- Excellent command of the English language
- Very good working knowledge on ReactJS
- An expert on JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AJAX, JSON
- Experience with developing highly polished consumer-facing websites with smooth interactivity and responsive behavior directly from design assets
- Published sites that are now online
- Self-motivation and the ability to manage your own time to get the job done at the high international quality levels we expect
- An engineering Degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience
- A solid understanding of browser system fundamentals, application performance optimization, and backend integration
- Prior experience working within the OTT apps, Media, E-commerce, Telecommunications, or similar large-scale consumer-facing industry
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Web TV development
- TV Device Platforms
- Shaka Player
- Bitmovin Player
- ReactJS
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Ajax
- JSON