Senior React.JS TV Developer

Our International Client is currently looking for a Senior [URL Removed] TV Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

This position is fully remote

IT

Responsibilities

Develop ReactJS video streaming apps for Web TV platforms

Responsible for the technical design and development of advanced video streaming consumer applications with multiple backend integrations for content discovery, user onboarding, payments, and a variety of user engagement features

Deliver Web TV app solutions across the entire app life cycle – prototype to build to test to launch to support

Build slick Web UI UX interfaces with a focus on usability features

Optimize performance and stability as well as non-functional aspects such as logging

Keep up to date on the latest industry trends and TV Device / TV OS / TV SDK updates

Experience

3 or more years of experience in Web TV Development on Samsung Tizen TV and LG webOS (or equivalent Web TV device platforms)

2 or more years’ experience with Shaka player, Bitmovin player or equivalent player with Live / VOD DRM encrypted streams

5+ years of development experience

Excellent command of the English language

Very good working knowledge on ReactJS

An expert on JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AJAX, JSON

Experience with developing highly polished consumer-facing websites with smooth interactivity and responsive behavior directly from design assets

Published sites that are now online

Self-motivation and the ability to manage your own time to get the job done at the high international quality levels we expect

An engineering Degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience

A solid understanding of browser system fundamentals, application performance optimization, and backend integration

Prior experience working within the OTT apps, Media, E-commerce, Telecommunications, or similar large-scale consumer-facing industry

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Web TV development

TV Device Platforms

Shaka Player

Bitmovin Player

ReactJS

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Ajax

JSON

Learn more/Apply for this position