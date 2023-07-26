Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Petervale

Lead Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Lead Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The successful candidate will be leading the Development Team, managing the team’s performance and ensuring the delivery of large, complex and mission critical global business platforms. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.
The Position:
We’re looking for a Lead Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is R55 000.00 to R60 000.00 negotiable package Per Month, dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Proficient with English and Afrikaans
- Proven experience as a Senior or Head of Development, preferably in the Software Development industry
- Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions
- Demonstrated success in leading complex, mission-critical software development projects
- Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire and mentor developers
- Experience managing team performance, setting goals, and conducting performance evaluations
- Familiarity with industry domains and areas of expertise related to the company’s focus
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Own transport with valid drivers license – essential
Responsibilities:
- Leading the development team, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration to team members
- Ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code
- Managing the team’s performance, set goals, and conduct performance evaluations
- Collaborate closely with Project Managers and Developers to improve communication and streamline processes
- Solving complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices
- Translating business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs
- Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base
- Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Software Development Manager
- Javascript
- Typescript
- NodeJS
- ReactJS
- ReactNative
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Software Development Projects
- Clean Code
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric