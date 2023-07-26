Snr Infrastructure Technician – Gauteng Woodmead

Jul 26, 2023

Purpose of Role:
We are looking for a highly motivated and strategic team player for a role as a Senior Infrastructure Technician in within our organisation.

Technologies Used:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Office 365
  • Linux
  • Ubuntu

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for analysing and translating business, information and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint

  • Develop roadmaps that outline how solutions will be structured in the future

  • Develop and implement enterprise information security architectures and solutions
  • Review infrastructure landscape
  • Manage the cybersecurity, disaster recovery, backup and recovery governance
  • IT Hardware audit reporting
  • Monitor and report on IT & security incidents
  • Maintain up-to-date and non-corrupt server and user backups
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge bases and user guides
  • Brief training department on required user training
  • IT vender identification, on-boarding & management
  • Maintain internal SLA deadlines for call resolution
  • End user support for hardware and software queries

Desired Skills:

  • AWS certified

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

