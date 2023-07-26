Snr Infrastructure Technician

Purpose of Role:
We are looking for a highly motivated and strategic team player for a role as a Senior Infrastructure Technician in within our organisation.
Technologies Used:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Microsoft Azure
- Office 365
- Linux
- Ubuntu
Duties & Responsibilities:
-
Responsible for analysing and translating business, information and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint
-
Develop roadmaps that outline how solutions will be structured in the future
- Develop and implement enterprise information security architectures and solutions
- Review infrastructure landscape
- Manage the cybersecurity, disaster recovery, backup and recovery governance
- IT Hardware audit reporting
- Monitor and report on IT & security incidents
- Maintain up-to-date and non-corrupt server and user backups
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge bases and user guides
- Brief training department on required user training
- IT vender identification, on-boarding & management
- Maintain internal SLA deadlines for call resolution
- End user support for hardware and software queries
Desired Skills:
- AWS certified
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree