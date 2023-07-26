Snr Infrastructure Technician

Purpose of Role:

We are looking for a highly motivated and strategic team player for a role as a Senior Infrastructure Technician in within our organisation.

Technologies Used:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Office 365

Linux

Ubuntu

Duties & Responsibilities:

Responsible for analysing and translating business, information and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint

Develop roadmaps that outline how solutions will be structured in the future

Develop and implement enterprise information security architectures and solutions

Review infrastructure landscape

Manage the cybersecurity, disaster recovery, backup and recovery governance

IT Hardware audit reporting

Monitor and report on IT & security incidents

Maintain up-to-date and non-corrupt server and user backups

Maintain up-to-date knowledge bases and user guides

Brief training department on required user training

IT vender identification, on-boarding & management

Maintain internal SLA deadlines for call resolution

End user support for hardware and software queries

Desired Skills:

AWS certified

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

