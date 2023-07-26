Splunk Developer – Semi Remote – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A German manufacturing business has an opening for a senior Splunk developer. This is an awesome opportunity to join a high-tech environment that stays ahead of the innovative game and uses cutting edge technologies.

You will be responsible for creating complex Splunk queries and dashboards and operating knowledge of applications including operating processes

If you are a senior developer with profound monitoring solution knowledge and you are passionate about designing, developing and operating smart monitoring solutions then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Setting up and operation of Splunk clients

Ability to create complex Splunk queries and dashboards

Knowledge of Splunk AI solutions and the integration of additional AI solutions frameworks

Knowledge of data analysis and correlation via LogFiles and metrics

Knowledge of the creation of standard interfaces for obtaining new data sources (LogFiles etc.)

Knowledge of applied algorithms in the field of artificial intelligence/machine learning (e.g., standard

Python algorithms)

Knowledge of Natual language processing (NLP)

Knowledge of modern programming languages (e.g., Python, Java)

Knowledge in the field of testing predictive systems

Maintenance and operating knowledge of applications including operating processes

Working with agile methods especially SCRUM with tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket

Reference Number for this position is GZ54414 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R650 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

SCRUM

JIRA

Confluence

Bitbucket

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

