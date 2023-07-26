System Tester(12 months) – Gauteng Pretoria

To contribute to the planning, designing and executing of test plans and test cases which verify solutions’ conformity to defined acceptance criteria (i.e. system behaviours) and feature design documents as well as application standards, thereby ensuring the delivery of quality solutions for the Domestic and Regional Settlement Services Division within the National Payment System Department of the Company

JOB DESCRIPTION

Conduct functional, integration, usability, volume, regression and user acceptance testing.

Assist with the analysis of business requirements and conduct gap analysis to ensure that comprehensive testing can be performed.

Compile and execute a test strategy, a plan, cases and scenarios (including test estimation) to ensure a structured approach during testing.

Assist regional payment system participants with market testing.

Perform defect management to ensure high-quality solutions.

Produce and communicate progress reports for all testing efforts, results, activities, data, logging and tracking.

Produce quality reports (encapsulating test results and statistics) to support the final approval for implementation of the solution.

Assist with the compilation of user and training manuals.

Collaborate with analysts, designers, developers and system owners in the testing of new requirements.

Keep abreast of developments in information technology (IT) trends, specifically within the infrastructure environment, in order to develop and design the most appropriate test approaches and solutions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a three-year Diploma in IT or an equivalent qualification; and

Two to five years of experience within an IT environment, specifically in the area of testing.

Desired Skills:

• analytical

• effective communication

decision-making

