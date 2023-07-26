Systems Analyst (.Net Development) – Centurion

Systems Analyst – Centurion
- Examining/maintenance checks current systems
- Incident/Request management
- Talking to users (requirements gathering)
- Liaising with other IT staff
- Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments
- Travel is a key feature of the job as the majority of work is undertaken at clients’ premises.
- Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.
- Experience in writing SQL
- Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.
- Innovative thinker.
- Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.
- Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.
- Plan and execute on tasks assigned
- Support and train clients to use the system and any products.
- Monitor the system and resolve issues
Key attributes:
- Ability to work collaboratively and maintaining a positive team spirit
- Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives
- Strong relationship building skills
- Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs
- Professional disposition
- Able to multitask and prioritize
- Excited by technology and innovation
- Designs, creates, tests and documents new and amended software from supplied specifications.
- Installs software, following plans and instructions and in accordance with agreed standards
Minimum Requirements:
- A 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology with an experience in a financial sector, B.Sc. Computer Science or Bcom Informatics preferable
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in a Systems Analyst role or similar (Systems Support)
- Minimum 2- 3 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, MVC, SQL)
Desired Skills:
- BSc Information Science
- BCom Information Science
- Full Stack