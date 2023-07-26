Systems Engineer

Are you ready to take on a challenging role as a Systems Engineer and join a dynamic and innovative manufacturing environment. If you are technically skilled, have a passion for problem-solving, and thrive in a continuous processing environment, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Job Purpose:

As a Systems Engineer, you will be responsible for Industrial Control Systems and interfaces to Manufacturing IT systems in a designated section of the factory at the division. The main objective will be to ensure the effectiveness of these systems in achieving the organisations manufacturing objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

Performing scheduled maintenance and implement improvement projects to ensure optimum performance and reliability of control system equipment.

Establishing and enforcing standards and policies for the installation, modification, quality control, testing, inspection, and maintenance of industrial control systems, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Utilising your expertise to solve engineering control system problems efficiently and implement system improvements and more effective fault-finding procedures.

Providing support and service to production and other departments by ensuring proper plant procedures and control methods through effective communication and training.

Collaborating with other engineering disciplines to provide technical expertise and resolve breakdowns and other related problems.

Identifying and managing risks associated with systems, including system availability, hardware failure, and system security, through spares management, backups, and recovery strategies.

Configuring the SAP PM system correctly for all control system equipment, maintaining standard equipment structure, bills of materials, and maintenance schedules.

Keeping all drawings, documentation, and software licenses up to date by adhering to standard documentation change procedures to ensure data integrity.

Developing working procedures and associated documentation for maintenance and support of all equipment in your area of responsibility.

Identifying training needs of engineering personnel related to control systems, providing adequate external and plant-specific training, evaluating competency, and developing training materials where necessary.

Reporting on control system performance, KPIs, activities, projects, and other initiatives within your area of responsibility.

Coaching and mentoring high-potential candidates to improve skills, support succession plans for key positions, drive staff engagement and retention, and enhance profitability through improved capability, performance, and productivity.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Grade 12 (Must)

National Diploma in Electrical, Electronic, or Computer Engineering.

Knowledge and Experience:

+5 years of experience in a control engineering environment, experience in a continuous processing environment, and control system experience in a manufacturing environment.

Technical Competenices:

Technical knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA Systems, variable drives, servo control, process control for continuous control systems, industrial control networks (such as Profibus, Controlnet), Ethernet for industrial control and IT, PLC and control systems for high-speed manufacturing,

Microsoft operating systems, and industrial instrumentation.

Business Acumen, MS Office Proficiency, Financial Management Skills, Mentoring, and ERP System Knowledge.

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills, Problem Solving Skills

Strong analytical and critical thinking

Desired Skills:

