Systems Engineer/Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Systems Engineer/Analyst with a strong background.. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of technical expertise in system engineering and analysis, along with prior experience in software development within the financial sector. As a Systems Engineer/Analyst, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining complex systems, as well as providing analytical support for various IT projects.

Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Experience:

Proven experience as a Systems Engineer/Analyst.

Demonstrated experience in software development.

Familiarity with Vynamic platform is a plus.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in system design, implementation, and administration.

Strong programming skills in languages such as Java, C++, or Python.

Knowledge of database management systems and SQL.

Familiarity with cloud computing and virtualization technologies.

Understanding of security protocols and best practices.

Desired Skills:

System Analyst

Vynamic

