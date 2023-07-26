Systems Engineer/Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jul 26, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Systems Engineer/Analyst with a strong background.. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of technical expertise in system engineering and analysis, along with prior experience in software development within the financial sector. As a Systems Engineer/Analyst, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining complex systems, as well as providing analytical support for various IT projects.

Requirements:
Education:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Experience:

  • Proven experience as a Systems Engineer/Analyst.
  • Demonstrated experience in software development.
  • Familiarity with Vynamic platform is a plus.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in system design, implementation, and administration.
  • Strong programming skills in languages such as Java, C++, or Python.
  • Knowledge of database management systems and SQL.
  • Familiarity with cloud computing and virtualization technologies.
  • Understanding of security protocols and best practices.

Desired Skills:

  • System Analyst
  • Java
  • C++
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Vynamic

