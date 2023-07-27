AEM Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose of the role:

Utilize the best practices and methodologies to design, develop, test and implement the best solution for client’s product.

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager

Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager

Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice

Component development

Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning

Support micro frontend technology team (feature app teams) that integrate micros frontend in the CMS

Provide and implement corresponding feature services

Provide HTTP backend services for feature app teams

Develop tools for management of feature apps (OneHubManager)

Implement feature apps

Requirements/Experience/Skill

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer

Proficient in Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)

Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Component developer, Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)

Experience using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Typescript, React, AWS

Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Advance development and documentation skills

Strong testing and debugging skills

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Other: comfortable to work on-site (at the office)

Desired Skills:

Spring Framework

OSGi

Adobe Experience Manager

Javascript

React

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

What we believe:

We have an unwavering commitment to diversity with the aim that every one of our people has a full sense of belonging within our organization. As a business imperative, every person at Accenture has the responsibility to create and sustain an inclusive environment.

Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to our culture and core values. Our rich diversity makes us more innovative and more creative, which helps us better serve our clients and our communities.

