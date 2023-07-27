AEM Developer at Accenture

Purpose of the role:
Utilize the best practices and methodologies to design, develop, test and implement the best solution for client’s product.
Responsibilities (include but not limited to):
- Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager
- Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager
- Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice
- Component development
- Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning
- Support micro frontend technology team (feature app teams) that integrate micros frontend in the CMS
- Provide and implement corresponding feature services
- Provide HTTP backend services for feature app teams
- Develop tools for management of feature apps (OneHubManager)
- Implement feature apps
Requirements/Experience/Skill
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer
- Proficient in Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)
- Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Component developer, Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)
- Experience using HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Typescript, React, AWS
- Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies
- An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)
- Advance development and documentation skills
- Strong testing and debugging skills
- Strong time management skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time
Personal Attributes:
- Team player with the ability to work independently
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge
- Meticulous with attention to detail
- Resilient
- Proactive
- Assertive
- Empathetic
- Reliable
- Other: comfortable to work on-site (at the office)
Desired Skills:
- Spring Framework
- OSGi
- Adobe Experience Manager
- Javascript
- React
- CSS
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
What we believe:
We have an unwavering commitment to diversity with the aim that every one of our people has a full sense of belonging within our organization. As a business imperative, every person at Accenture has the responsibility to create and sustain an inclusive environment.
Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to our culture and core values. Our rich diversity makes us more innovative and more creative, which helps us better serve our clients and our communities.