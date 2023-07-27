AWS Data Engineer Specialist – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An International manufacturing business with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional AWS Data Engineer to join their existing rock solid cloud specialist team in developing new Digital Charging Services for their future fully or partially electric machines.
Above average experience/understanding
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
Nice to have:
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS certified developer / architect
