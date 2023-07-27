Business Analyst – Information Systems

REQUIREMENTS:
- BCom Information Systems or relevant qualification in Information Systems and Finance related field
- At least 3 years IT related Business analysis experience with exposure to the whole systems development lifecycle for at least 2 projects
- Knowledge and experience in SQL, Ms Excel and other data manipulation tools
- Business aptitude with project management, report writing and documentation skills
- Familiar with various software programs, functions and operating systems and the ability to interact with system users in this regard on all levels
- Excellent customer service mindset with strong analytical skills
- Ability to locate and define new process improvement opportunities
- Bilingual in English and Afrikaans
- Valid driver’s license
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Support, analysis, development, troubleshooting and improvement of business processes and computer applications to assist the company and its customers to optimize and expand service delivery
- Critically evaluate system processes and data to do fault finding and solve possible problems to ensure the integrity of the business system
- Support various aspects of the business system by receiving user queries and working with users on all levels, including management to optimize service delivery and ensure integrity and transparency of business systems
- Create requirements specifications, analyse requirements, create visual models, facilitate elicitation sessions and use business analysis tools to improve and/or design new system processes to optimize service delivery
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Information Systems
- SQL