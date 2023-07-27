Content Developer (GD) – Western Cape

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of Document Automation Software Solutions seeks a highly meticulous Content Developer whose role will entail document construction, formatting, and styling, using an MS Word-like user interface. You will also be expected to research, analyse and understand the client’s environment in which a document operates, currently mostly Insurance, Banking, Wills & Trusts. The role will involve potential travel to clients (only Cape Town and Joburg currently) to sit onsite with the client and do analysis, development, testing, training or assist with go-lives. Applicants will need a 3-year IT/Business-related Degree/Diploma with 1-2 years analytical work experience with advanced word processing skills and proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word i.e., document styling and formatting. Any basic scripting language and experience with macros will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Document construction, formatting, and styling, using an MS Word-like user interface.

Research, analyse and understand the client’s environment in which a document operates, currently mostly Insurance, Banking, Wills & Trusts.

Analyse the degree to which the document should be automated by pulling in data from client data sources.

Mark-up and automate the document using in-house programming tools involving document logic (“if then/else”), fill points/stop-codes and dialogs.

Test, troubleshoot and maintain the documents developed.

Project handover documentation.

Assist with client issues/questions by troubleshooting and providing solutions.

Maintain help documentation/training materials.

Estimate and track your times as customers are billed accordingly.

Potential travel to clients (only Cape Town and Johannesburg currently) to sit onsite with the client and do analysis, development, testing, training or assist with go-lives.

Occasionally gather requirements/demonstrate your work to US/Canadian clients in other time zones, via video conferencing.

You may be assigned to projects with clients in other time zones therefore you will need to be flexible around work hours, as you may have to work flexi hours when a project requires you to be available during the clients’ working hours. Except in the case of an emergency you will be given 24 hours’ notice of any change to your shift.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year IT or Business-related Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

1-2 Years of analytical experience.

Advanced word processing skills and proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word i.e., document styling and formatting.

Basic scripting language and experience with macros advantageous.

Must love documents!

Highly attentive to detail.

Structured, organised, methodical and a fast learner.

Enjoys interacting with clients and have good email and phone communication skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem solving skills and logical ability required.

Able to manage time well and work under pressure.

Works well in a team environment.

Must be proactive, take initiative and be able to work independently.

Welcomes feedback and eager to learn and grow skills.

COMMENTS:

