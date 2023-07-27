Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Are you passionate about shaping the future of banking in Africa through cutting-edge data solutions? Are you a skilled Data Engineer seeking a career at the forefront of innovation and growth? Look no further! Join the dynamic team at one of Africa’s largest banks as we embark on an exciting journey to transform the financial landscape.

The main focus of this role is to work with the business in order to make data-driven decisions.

Requirements

Develops new data warehouse architecture to meet changing business needs and evolve current legacy warehouse architecture.

Designs and develops new data warehouse enhancements and solutions for the team.

Represents the team as a subject matter expert on data warehousing, business intelligence, and other analytical topics.

Provides insights into which data is most useful to a company through extracting, cleansing, and normalizing data.

Interacts with different departments to resolve complicated data governance challenges.

The Data Engineer skill is required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to integrate data between the source system (golden/trusted) and the target database (LOB), hence providing good quality data by applying the necessary framework/s and governance to whoever may require it (BI and advanced analytics).

Experience, Knowledge, and Understanding of:

Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.

Ab Initio development experience is essential.

An agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack

Experience in banking

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required

Hands-on experience in database design and implementation is required.

Desired Skills:

