Developer – BI at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:



Work both independently and collaboratively within an Agile environment, utilising Microsoft technologies.

Deliver requested enhancements and features as specified by the Product Owner.

Perform ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Develop and execute database queries, along with conducting analysis.

Translate business requirements into technical specifications.

Participate in data warehouse design activities.

Curate reports and perform data modelling tasks.

Create comprehensive technical documentation.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant 3 – 4 year diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred).

Strong theoretical programming and SQL skills are essential.

4 – 8 years of hands-on experience in BI development.

Proven track record as a BI Developer / Data Engineer.

Background in data warehousing, including Dimensional Modelling.

Experience with Relational Databases, Microsoft SQL, and Microsoft SSIS.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP, and ETL frameworks.

Proficient in developing and testing extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes.

Familiarity with exception handling and error contingencies, as well as data reconciliation procedures.

Collaborate with business analysts to identify and comprehend source data systems.

Exposure to the financial services industry is preferable.

Experience in data mining techniques.

Work Type / Location:

Hybrid position that can be based in either Gauteng or Cape Town

Job ID:

J104267

Desired Skills:

