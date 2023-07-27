Developer – C# / .Net (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Build, test, and deploy scalable and stable software.

Consult with clients to develop solutions that meet their needs and preferences.

Apply critical thinking and innovation to find effective solutions.

Assist in the testing life cycle to ensure software quality.

Contribute to the creation of technical documentation for reference and support.

Have an understanding of continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes.

Utilise project management tools to manage workflow efficiently.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Possess a relevant 3 – 4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgraduate preferred).

3 – 5 years of working experience as a Software Engineer in C#/.Net and Microsoft SQL Server.

Strong front-end JavaScript skills, preferably with Angular.js experience.

Ideally, experienced in Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, and Git Source Control in an Agile environment.

Understanding and implementation of design patterns.

Ability to work with multiple programming languages and select appropriate tools for the job.

Quick learner of new technologies.

Embraces innovation and seeks efficiency.

Problem solver with excellent communication skills.

Passionate about technology.

Ability to develop comprehensive thought and error handling solutions.

Strong analytical and development skills.

Delivery-focused with attention to detail.

Able to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Adaptable and responsive to change.

Work Type / Location:

Remote / Hybrid position

Job ID:

J104265

