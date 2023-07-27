Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to ensure developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation explaining how system components work and how to use them.

Conduct root cause analysis on bugs to fix problems in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios.

Incorporate work done by other developers and debug code as necessary.

Provide guidance and assistance to junior developers.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary degree in IT or Computer/Engineering Sciences

10 years of relevant experience as a software developer in a team.

2 – 3 years of experience as a Front-end developer, including leading a team.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets is essential.

Scripting languages experience preferred (JavaScript, Angular, React)

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common design model.

Good understanding of SDLC process, tools, and techniques for software development methodology.

Experience with team development tools, source control applications (preferably GIT), and UML for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and their impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimising web server and site technical performance, security, backup, recovery, and integrity.

Strong knowledge of Angular 6 and above technologies, ASP.Net, C#.Net, JavaScript, CSS, XML, and HTML.

Experience with Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards preferred, integration experience in Web/RESTful services.

Knowledge of XML and JSON message interaction, namespace management, and utilisation.

Experience with SQL and a relational database (MS SQL 2008 onwards) and tools such as SoapUI/Postman.

Ability to deliver production quality software, pay attention to detail, conduct extensive unit testing, and support quality testing phases.

Familiarity with:

Visual Studio / IIS 7 and upwards / SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards



SOAP/REST Services / .Net 4.7.2 / ASP.Net MVC 5.2.7 / Entity Framework 6.2.0



jQuery 3.4.1 / Knockout 3.5.1 / Web API 5.2.7 / WCF 4.5 / Unity 5.11.1 / Bootstrap 4.4.1.

Job ID:

J104233

