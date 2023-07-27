Extra Ordinary DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 27, 2023

SA’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organisation known for delivering world class services are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

They work at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment

This role requires you to stay current in the fast and ever-changing world of innovation and technology such as up-to-the-minute development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment.

What you will be doing?

  • Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
  • Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
  • Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
  • Create and Maintain deployment scripts
  • Maintain failover and disaster recover
  • Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
  • Maintain databases
  • Maintain Grafana
  • Maintain Prometheus

What you will need?

  • B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
  • 3 or more years deploying Kubernetes
  • 1 or more years Terraform
  • 3 or more years HELM
  • 3 or more years CI/CD
  • 2 of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)
  • 1- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
  • TCP IP networking knowledge
  • SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)
  • 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
  • 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
  • 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
  • 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
  • 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
  • Disaster recovery
  • Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault.
  • Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

Reference Number for this position is GZ53994 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R800k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • CI/CD
  • Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Azure

