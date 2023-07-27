Extra Ordinary DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

SA’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organisation known for delivering world class services are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.
They work at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment
This role requires you to stay current in the fast and ever-changing world of innovation and technology such as up-to-the-minute development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment.
What you will be doing?
- Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
- Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
- Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
- Create and Maintain deployment scripts
- Maintain failover and disaster recover
- Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
- Maintain databases
- Maintain Grafana
- Maintain Prometheus
What you will need?
- B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
- 3 or more years deploying Kubernetes
- 1 or more years Terraform
- 3 or more years HELM
- 3 or more years CI/CD
- 2 of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)
- 1- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
- TCP IP networking knowledge
- SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)
- 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
- 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
- Disaster recovery
- Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault.
- Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
