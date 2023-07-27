Full Stack Angular Java Developer Semi Remote R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 27, 2023

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing team and are looking for awesome developers with Java and Angular expertise! You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications.

You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • AWS a massive advantage
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile

Reference Number for this position is GZ53624 which is a long-term contract position between Centurion and Home offering a contract rate of R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Angular8
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • J22E

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

