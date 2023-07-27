Full Stack Angular Java Developer Semi Remote R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Centurion

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing team and are looking for awesome developers with Java and Angular expertise! You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications.
You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!
Requirements:
- Angular 6/7/8
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- AWS a massive advantage
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- Agile
Desired Skills:
- Angular8
- Javascript
- SQL
- J22E
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree