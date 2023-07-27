Full-stack Developer at Accenture

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Implement new, improve on and maintain services and products

Work closely with internal stakeholders

Evaluate and adopt new technologies

Maintain (and where necessary) promote best practices

Keep abreast of new trends in accordance with industry best practice

Qualifications/Experience/Skill:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science

Minimum 4 years’ experience as a Back-end or Full-stack Developer

Strong experience with JavaScript

Strong experience with Node.js and ES6

Experience with SQL (MySQL, Postgres, etc.) & No-SQL (MongoDB) databases

Experience with Git or other version control software

Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM)

Experience with Vue & React

Basic understanding of HTML, SASS & CSS

Test Driven Development

Experience working in Typescript (advantageous)

Basic knowledge of build tools i.e. webpack, gulp, grunt (advantageous)

Basic DevOps experience (advantageous)

Experience working with AWS services i.e. SES, SNS (advantageous)

Strong communication skills (a good command of the English language, both verbal and written)

Strong time management skills

Strong multitasking skills (ability to work on multiple projects at any given time)

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Ability to remain calm in a fast-paced environment

Ability to accept constructive feedback

Proactive

Resilient

Accountable

Reliable

Solution-driven

Deadline driven

Meticulous with attention to detail

Other: comfortable working on-site and comfortable working on alcohol brands

