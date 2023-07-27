Full-stack Developer at Accenture

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):
- Implement new, improve on and maintain services and products
- Work closely with internal stakeholders
- Evaluate and adopt new technologies
- Maintain (and where necessary) promote best practices
- Keep abreast of new trends in accordance with industry best practice
Qualifications/Experience/Skill:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science
- Minimum 4 years’ experience as a Back-end or Full-stack Developer
- Strong experience with JavaScript
- Strong experience with Node.js and ES6
- Experience with SQL (MySQL, Postgres, etc.) & No-SQL (MongoDB) databases
- Experience with Git or other version control software
- Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM)
- Experience with Vue & React
- Basic understanding of HTML, SASS & CSS
- Test Driven Development
- Experience working in Typescript (advantageous)
- Basic knowledge of build tools i.e. webpack, gulp, grunt (advantageous)
- Basic DevOps experience (advantageous)
- Experience working with AWS services i.e. SES, SNS (advantageous)
- Strong communication skills (a good command of the English language, both verbal and written)
- Strong time management skills
- Strong multitasking skills (ability to work on multiple projects at any given time)
Personal Attributes:
- Team player with the ability to work independently
- Ability to remain calm in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to accept constructive feedback
- Proactive
- Resilient
- Accountable
- Reliable
- Solution-driven
- Deadline driven
- Meticulous with attention to detail
- Other: comfortable working on-site and comfortable working on alcohol brands
About The Employer:
What we believe
We have an unwavering commitment to diversity with the aim that every one of our people has a full sense of belonging within our organization. As a business imperative, every person at Accenture has the responsibility to create and sustain an inclusive environment.
Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to our culture and core values. Our rich diversity makes us more innovative and more creative, which helps us better serve our clients and our communities.